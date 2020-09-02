Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Wanted In Connection To Multiple Vehicle Burglaries In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
A man is wanted in connection to multiple break-ins of unlocked cars in Fairfield County. Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department
An alert has been issued by police in Fairfield County as they attempt to identify and locate a man who was busted breaking into multiple vehicles.

The Norwalk Police Department’s Detective Bureau released photos of a burglary suspect who was caught on camera breaking into cars in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 22 on East Avenue and Walter Avenue.

According to police, the suspect is in his 20s, has a beard, and was wearing a mask and t-shirt that read “PORTLAND” on the front.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Norwalk Police Det. Dominick Cisero by calling (203) 854-3034 or the Norwalk Police Department Tip Line at (203) 854-3111.

