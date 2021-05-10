Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice
Man Wanted For Stealing Dog In Fairfield County

Simba was reportedly stolen in Stratford. Photo Credit: Stratford Police Department

Police in Fairfield County are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect who stole a dog out of a front yard recently.

“Simba,” a 1-year-old Cavapoo, was taken from the front yard of a McKinley Avenue home near the dead-end at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, police said.

A video of the suspect has since been released by investigators that can be found here.

At the time of the theft, the suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with insignia in the upper middle back area, light-colored pants, and dark shoes, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or stolen dog has been asked to contact detectives at the Stratford Police Department by calling (203) 385-4100 or to submit a tip online using the Tip411 app. 

