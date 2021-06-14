Man Wanted For Sexual Abuse Of Children Nabbed In Fairfield County

An an-out-state man wanted for the sexual abuse of a child was nabbed by a police officer while he sitting in a vehicle in Connecticut.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday, June 12, in Fairfield County after a Norwalk officer assigned to the US Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force was notified that the wanted man Long Beach, California man was in the area, said Norwalk PD Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

Matthew Michael Gass, age 77, was wanted for an extraditable warrant for sexual copulation of a child under 10 years of age, and two counts of a lewd act upon a child under age 14, Gulino said.

On Saturday, the officer spotted Gass sitting in the back of a vehicle on Fawn Ridge Road, and was taken into custody by an agent with the Marshals and Norwalk police without incident, Gulino said.

Gass was transported to Norwalk Police Headquarters where he was is being held on a more than $2 million bond for extradition.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 22.

