Man Under Influence Drove Wrong Way On CT Roadway, State Police Say

A man is facing charges after police said he drove the wrong way on a Connecticut highway while under the influence.

Authorities received reports of a vehicle driving the wrong way on Route 8 southbound near Exit 20 in New Haven County at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, in Seymour, according to Connecticut State Police.

The Seymour Police Department pulled the vehicle over on the Exit 22 entrance ramp, state police said.

The driver, identified as 54-year-old Hartford County resident Michael Brown, of Manchester, was observed as having bloodshot eyes, and he smelled of an alcoholic beverage, state police said.

Authorities said Brown also failed to perform standardized field sobriety tests to standard.

State Police said Brown was arrested for the following charges:

Operating under the influence

Driving the wrong way on a divided highway

Failure to carry license

He was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond, police said.

State police said Brown's court appearance was scheduled for Friday, March 18.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.