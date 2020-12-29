Man Turns Himself In After Road-Rage Incident In Fairfield County Police Say

A Fairfield County man turned himself in to police in connection with a road rage incident in which he allegedly threatened another driver.

Eric Berkeley, 59, of Stamford, turned himself in to New Canaan Police on Tuesday, Dec. 29 on an active arrest warrant stemming from a road rage incident that occurred in November, said Lieutenant Jason Ferraro.

The road rage incident took place on Frogtown Road near the entrance to New Canaan Country School, Ferraro said.

According to the victim, while waiting in a pickup line on Frogtown Road Berkeley boxed in the victim's vehicle and exited his car walking over to the victim's vehicle, police said.

He then attempted to open the driver's side door of the victim's vehicle and was yelling at the victim. The victim was in fear of what Berkeley might do.

Berkeley was upset about how the victim's vehicle was driving on Ponus Ridge Road and confronted the victim later on Frogtown Road.

An investigation into the complaint which included video surveillance and witness statements supported the statement from the victim, Ferraro said.

Berkeley was charged with breach of peace and released without bail.

