Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Busy CT Roadway, Police Say

A man was killed after being hit by a Toyota Avalon along a busy Connecticut roadway.

The incident took place around 12:15 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, in New Haven County in the area of Thomaston Avenue, in Waterbury.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 60-year-old man who had been struck by the vehicle, said Lt. Robert Davis, of the Waterbury Police.

The man was transported to Waterbury Hospital via ambulance, where he died from injuries sustained from the collision, Davis said.

The driver of the Toyota remained on scene and is cooperating with investigating officers, he added.

The accident remains under investigation by Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.

