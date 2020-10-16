Man Struck By Vehicle Near High School In Fairfield County

A 79-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck driver near a school in Fairfield County.

Police said that at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, the man was struck in a crosswalk on Strawberry Hill Avenue near Stamford High School.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics and transported to an area hospital in stable condition for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident led to a temporary closure of Strawberry Hill Avenue to allow police to investigate the crash. It reopened shortly before 8 a.m on Friday morning.

Police said the driver of the truck was cited for failure to grant the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, though the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.