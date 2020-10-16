Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Man Struck By Vehicle Near High School In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A 79-year-old man was struck by a vehicle near Stamford High School.
A 79-year-old man was struck by a vehicle near Stamford High School. Photo Credit: File

A 79-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck driver near a school in Fairfield County.

Police said that at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, the man was struck in a crosswalk on Strawberry Hill Avenue near Stamford High School.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics and transported to an area hospital in stable condition for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident led to a temporary closure of Strawberry Hill Avenue to allow police to investigate the crash. It reopened shortly before 8 a.m on Friday morning.

Police said the driver of the truck was cited for failure to grant the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, though the crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.