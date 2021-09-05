Man Strikes Victim With Baseball Bat During CT Road-Rage Incident, Police Say

A man is accused of striking a motorist in the back with a baseball bat in a road-rage incident in Connecticut.

The Milford Police Department said officers responded to the report on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Connecticut Post Mall located at 1201 Boston Post Road.

Police said 19-year-old Iasias Martell, of Derby, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 20.

