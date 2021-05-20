Man Steals Vehicle With Sleeping 9-Year-Old CT Girl In Backseat, Police Say

A 9-year-old girl sleeping inside a vehicle stolen from a Connecticut gas station has been reunited with her mother.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the Shell Gas Station located at 404 Hartford Road in Manchester, said Lt. Ryan Shea of the Manchester Police Department.

According to police, the child was sleeping in the vehicle when a man jumped inside and drove away with the girl in the backseat.

When the child woke up, she began to cry and the suspect, realizing there was a child in the vehicle, pulled over and jumped out, and fled in an accomplice vehicle, Shea said.

The 9-year-old then ran back to the gas station and was reunited with her mother before police arrive.

The stolen vehicle was located parked on the entrance ramp to I-384, about a quarter-of-a-mile from the gas station, Shea said.

Surveillance video of the theft showed the accomplice vehicle, a grey 4-door sedan park next to the victim's running vehicle. A passenger gets out and enters the running vehicle and drives away.

The suspect is described as being Hispanic, wearing grey shorts, a navy blue shirt, and a black mask, Shea said.

There were no injuries to the child.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police at 860-645-5500.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.