Man Steals Car As Woman Pumps Gas At CT Exxon Station

A woman was carjacked at a Connecticut gas station and police said that the suspect threatened to shoot her when she attempted to intervene.

In Hartford County, officers from the Southington Police Department responded to the Exxon Station on Queen Street at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, where there was a reported car jacking.

Police said that the woman reported that she had just finished pumping gas in her 2014 BMW X3 when she saw a man get into the driver's seat of her vehicle. The victim said she jumped in the front passenger seat to confront the man, who allegedly told her, if she did not get out of the car, he would shoot her, to which she complied.

No weapon was displayed during the carjacking, investigators noted.

According to a witness, the carjacker was described as a young Hispanic man, and a second Hispanic man was with him at the time they fled the gas station, leaving the woman behind.

The vehicle was sighted a short time later after the carjacking when it passed a Southington police officer in the center of town, but before officers could attempt to catch up, it had fled and was out of sight.

The officer did not attempt to pursue the carjacker out of precaution.

Police said that no evidence was initially left at the scene, while noting that the victim said there was approximately $2,000 in cash in the BMW.

The vehicle was ultimately tracked down shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning with an assist from members of the Waterbury Police Department. It was brought back to the Southington Police Department to be processed for evidence.

