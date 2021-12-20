Man Starts Fire At Starbucks In Fairfield County, Fights Officers, Police Say

A man was arrested after allegedly starting a fire at a Starbucks in Fairfield County and then fighting with police.

Joseph Graff, age 26, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 10, after police responded to the coffee shop in Greenwich.

Once police arrived on the scene, they found that Graff had started a fire on the side of the building on Greenwich Avenue and began resisting arrest by running into the highway, blocking traffic, said Lt. Martin O'Reilly of the Greenwich Police.

Graff, of Greenwich, also threw a hot beverage at an officer and punched several with "a closed fit," O'Reilly said.

He was finally caught and charged with:

Reckless burning

Breach of peace, (two counts)

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

Graff is being held on a $25,000 bond after not being able to make bail.

