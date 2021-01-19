Man Shot In Leg, Bullet Hits Home In Fairfield County, Police Say

One person was shot and a house was hit by gunfire during an incident in Fairfield County overnight.

Police responded to the area of Sunshine Circle in Bridgeport around 11:09 p.m., Monday, Jan. 18, after receiving a ShotSpotter notification on Sunshine Circle.

While responding, the police department received multiple calls from citizens regarding hearing shots fired with one citizen reporting a possible bullet that went into her wall in the location of Building 10 Trumbull Ave., said Scott Appleby, Bridgeport. director of Emergency Management.

While on-scene officers received reports of a person that was shot in the lower leg and was transported in a private vehicle to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.