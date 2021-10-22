Man Seriously Injured During Large Fight At Restaurant In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who allegedly seriously injured another man during a large fight is facing assault charges.

Antonio Hernandez-Alvarez, age 27, of Stamford, turned himself in to the Stamford Police Department on an assault charge on Thursday, Oct. 21.

According to Capt. Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police Department, Hernandez-Alvarez was involved in a large fight at the Riviera Maya restaurant and bar, in June.

During the fight, Hernandez-Alvarez allegedly hit a 27-year-old man, knocking him out and leaving him with a serious brain bleed, Conklin said.

Conklin said Hernandez-Alvarez fled before police arrived.

Detective Luis Valez worked the case and was able to get surveillance footage from area restaurants, as well as a nearby parking garage, that helped identify Hernandez-Alvarez as the attacker, Conklin said.

A warrant was put out for his arrest.

In September, Officer Diriton Xnema spotted Hernandez-Alvarez on the street, remembering his face from a wanted flyer, he added.

He talked with Hernandez-Alvarez, who confessed to the crime and agreed to turn himself in.

Following his arrest, he was charged with assault and held on a $40,000 bond, which he posted.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.