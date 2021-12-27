Man Robbed At Knifepoint At Convenience Store In Fairfield County

Police in Fairfield County are investigating after a man was robbed at knifepoint at a gas station on Christmas Day.

The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 25, at the Cumberland Farms in Fairfield at 1101 Post Road, said Lieutenant Edward Weihe, of the Fairfield Police.

According to Weihe, the man told officers that he heard someone knock on his passenger side door and assumed it was a friend.

The suspect then opened the door and threatened to stab the man if did not hand over his wallet. The victim said he gave the man his wallet with around $100 in cash inside, his license, and assorted credit cards, Weihe said.

The man told police the suspect was a white man with a short beard, wearing a grey hoodie, and carrying a serrated knife with a wooden, red-colored handle.

Police canvassed the surrounding area, but could not find the suspected or the black vehicle the victim said he fled in.

