Man Removes Pride Flag From Popular Beach In Fairfield County, Police Say

Detectives in Fairfield County are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who allegedly removed a Pride flag that was waving at an area beach and replaced it with a small American flag, police announced.

The Darien Police Department received a report from an employee at the Parks and Recreation Department who said that a Pride flag was flown at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 at Pear Tree Point Beach had been removed.

Police said that the flag was discovered missing at approximately 3 p.m. the following day on Wednesday, June 2, with a small American flag that was not owned by the town in its place.

Officers said that they spoke to a beach employee, who said he had seen “an elderly white male” taking down a flag and replacing it with the American flag.

When prompted by the employee, the man said that he was “a town employee” whose job it was to “change the flags.”

“At the time of this release it does not appear probable that this individual was a town employee, nor responsible for changing the flags at the beach,” police said.

The suspect was described as being in his late 50s or early 60s with a slim build, and salt and pepper hair. No vehicle was observed by the beach employee or any other witnesses.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Darien Police Department’s Detective Bureau by calling (203) 662-5330.

