Man Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, After Fleeing From Officers, Police Say

A man was arrested after allegedly refusing to stop for police and crashing into several vehicles in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 6:38 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28, while Bridgeport Police officers were patrolling the PT Barnum Apartment Complex when an officer spotted a vehicle that was driving suspiciously and roll through a stop sign, said Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport Emergency Management.

While initiating a traffic stop at the intersection of Wordin Avenue and Fairfield Avenue, the vehicle proceeded to speed away from the officer eastbound on Fairfield Avenue where it crashed into traffic coming off the highway, Appleby said.

The officer saw the driver flee the vehicle and run eastbound on Fairfield Avenue towards Commerce Drive.

While calling out the location of that suspect, the passenger jumped out of the vehicle and dropped an object from his lap.

He then attempted to gain access into a nearby vehicle, when the officer instructed the suspect through verbal commands to show his hands and get on the ground, Appleby said.

The suspect later identified as Charles Lee Young, age 34, of Bridgeport was taken into custody.

Upon a search of the vehicle, police recovered two firearms and several bags of drugs, he added.

Young was charged with:

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Criminal possession of a firearm

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Possession of narcotics

Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Possession with intent to sell

Interfering with an officer

Attempted robbery

Three counts of attempted larceny

Two counts of illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

