Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Disruptive Storm Taking Aim On Region
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed Hiding In Parking Garage In Fairfield County Following Chase, Crash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Christopher Hilton
Christopher Hilton Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A Connecticut man was arrested after police found him in hiding in a hospital parking garage in Fairfield County following a police chase and crash that all started at a probation office.

The incident started around 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, when Bridgeport Police were notified by New Haven Police that a man identified as Christopher Hilton, age 20, of New Haven, had "recklessly" sped away from a probation officer.

Preliminary reports indicated Hilton may have a firearm and could be heading for the Bridgeport area, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management of Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police units spotted the vehicle near the Chopsey Hill Road area and began a pursuit. 

During the pursuit, multiple cars, belonging to both citizens and police, were hit by Hilton, police said.

Hilton proceeded to the area of St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he crashed his vehicle and ran into the employee parking garage, Appleby said. 

St. Vincent’s Medical Center, as a precaution, was placed on lockdown and emergency vehicles were rerouted away from the area, Appleby said. 

A search by officers found Hilton hiding in the garage where he was arrested.

He was charged with:

  • Reckless driving
  • Evading responsibility with injury
  • Driving without a license
  • Criminal mischief
  • Larceny 
  • Interfering with an officer/resisting arrest
  • Conspiracy to commit assault
  • Reckless endangerment

He is being held on a $400,000 bond. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.