Man Nabbed Hiding In Parking Garage In Fairfield County Following Chase, Crash, Police Say

A Connecticut man was arrested after police found him in hiding in a hospital parking garage in Fairfield County following a police chase and crash that all started at a probation office.

The incident started around 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, when Bridgeport Police were notified by New Haven Police that a man identified as Christopher Hilton, age 20, of New Haven, had "recklessly" sped away from a probation officer.

Preliminary reports indicated Hilton may have a firearm and could be heading for the Bridgeport area, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management of Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police units spotted the vehicle near the Chopsey Hill Road area and began a pursuit.

During the pursuit, multiple cars, belonging to both citizens and police, were hit by Hilton, police said.

Hilton proceeded to the area of St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he crashed his vehicle and ran into the employee parking garage, Appleby said.

St. Vincent’s Medical Center, as a precaution, was placed on lockdown and emergency vehicles were rerouted away from the area, Appleby said.

A search by officers found Hilton hiding in the garage where he was arrested.

He was charged with:

Reckless driving

Evading responsibility with injury

Driving without a license

Criminal mischief

Larceny

Interfering with an officer/resisting arrest

Conspiracy to commit assault

Reckless endangerment

He is being held on a $400,000 bond.

