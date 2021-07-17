Man Nabbed For Using Bank Cards Stolen Out Of Vehicle In Fairfield County, Police Day

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a wallet out of an unlocked vehicle and using bank cards inside to make purchases.

Kalil Walls, age 18, of Bridgeport, was arrested by Darien Police for a motor vehicle burglary in which a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

The victim informed officers that the bank cards from the wallet had been used that morning in Waterbury, in New Haven County.

Based on security camera footage at the establishments where the victim’s cards were used, Walls was identified as a suspect.

An arrest warrant was applied for and granted for Walls. Walls was in custody for incidents in other jurisdictions and was transported to Stamford Court on Friday, March 12 where he was served with the warrant.

Walls was charged with:

Burglary

Illegal use of payment card

Three counts of larceny

Two counts of conspiracy to larceny

He remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

