Man Nabbed For Stealing Money From Vehicle At Country Club In Fairfield County, Police Say

A man who was allegedly involved in an incident in which several vehicles were burglarized has been arrested by police in Fairfield County.

Kevin Alvarado, age 23, of Queens, was arrested on Tuesday, March 23, for the incident which took place on Sunday, Jan. 19, in Darien, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

During the earlier crime, Alvardo was allegedly accused of stealing $60 from a vehicle at the Darien Country Club in which a vehicle with two men was seen on video surveillance.

Based on the license plate captured by facility cameras it was determined that the suspect vehicle had been used in similar crimes by Alvarado, on Long Island, police said.

An arrest of Alvarado had been made in that case, and the booking photos were compared to the images captured by facility cameras in this case.

It was determined that the suspect identified in the Long Island arrest, Alvarado, was the suspect in this case, so officers sought a warrant for his arrest, Palmieri said.

Alvardo turned himself in to the police on the active warrant.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and conspiracy to commit burglary.

He was released on a $50,000 court set bond. He is due in court on Friday, April 23.

