Man Nabbed For Sexual Assault Inside Fairfield County Petco Store, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Tevin Clarke
Tevin Clarke Photo Credit: Fairfield Police Department

A man has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault inside a Petco store in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 27 in the Town of Fairfield.

Fairfield officers Police were called to the Petco at 340 Grasmere Ave. after receiving a suspicious person complaint.

 A police investigation revealed Tevin Clarke, 28, of Fairfield,  approached a customer inside Petco and began making complementary statements that were unprovoked and unwanted by the customer, said Fairfield PD Lt. Antonio Granata.

As the customer moved away from Clarke, Clarke reached out his hand and made inappropriate sexual contact with the customer, he added.

Clarke immediately fled Petco, however was found by officers minutes later at the Fairfield Metro Station where he was positively identified as the suspect, Granata said.

Tevin Clarke was arrested and charged with:

  • Sexual assault
  • Public indecency
  • Breach of peace

He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Tuesday, April 6.

