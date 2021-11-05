Man Nabbed For Series Of Commercial Burglaries In Fairfield, New Haven Counties, Police Say

A Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with a series of alleged commercial burglaries in Fairfield County.

New Haven County resident James Aspinwall, age 45, of Seymour, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 4 by Shelton Police.

According to Detective Richard Bango of the Shelton Police, the arrest stems from a joint investigation by the Shelton Detective Bureau along with police departments in Fairfield and New Haven counties.

During the month of October, several Fairfield and New Haven county towns experienced burglaries of commercial businesses, Bango said

Shelton experienced six burglaries of businesses on Bridgeport Avenue, he added.

During the investigation, a search warrant led to the arrest of Aspinwall.

The investigation is ongoing and several additional arrest warrants are expected.

Aspinwall was charged with:

Three counts of burglary

Three counts of criminal mischief

Larceny

Aspinwall was held on a $150,000.00 bond and was arraigned in Derby Superior court on Friday, Nov. 5.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.