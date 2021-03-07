Man Nabbed For Possession Of Pot, Driving On Suspended License, Darien Police Say

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on a warrant for driving on a suspended license and possession of pot.

Eric Robinson, age 53, of New Haven, was arrested by New Haven Police on Friday, Feb. 26, for violation of probation and was then turned over to Darien Police for a bench warrant from 2018, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

Robinson had been arrested in 2017 by Darien Police and failed to appear in court at which time a warrant was issued.

Robinson was transported to Darien Police Headquarters where he was processed and released on a $5,000 bond.

