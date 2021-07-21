Man Nabbed For Passing Counterfeit Bills At Two Fairfield County Businesses, Police Say

Three years after allegedly passing counterfeit bills at two Fairfield County businesses, one of three men has been nabbed for the alleged crime.

Maxie Ryles, age 31, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Tuesday, July 13, for the incident which took place in November 2017, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

During the crime, it was reported that three men entered both Gofer Ice Cream and 1020 Post and passed counterfeit $50 bills.

At Gofer, the three men ordered ice cream costing less than $6 each. The three paid individually, each using a $50 bill, Palmieri said.

All three males were given change for their purchase.

At 1020 Post, it was reported that the three men came into the restaurant and sat at the bar.

Each ordered a drink costing $11.70. The men asked for separate checks and again paid with a $50 bill and change was given to each man.

Through Investigatory means, one of the suspects was identified as Ryles.

In 2018 an arrest warrant for Ryles was applied for and granted. Numerous attempts to locate Ryles at the time were unsuccessful.

In June, Darien Police was notified that Ryles had been arrested in New Jersey on an unrelated incident, and was currently in the custody of the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Ryles waived extradition and on Tuesday, July 13, detectives drove to Bergen County Jail to take custody of Ryles.

He was transported to headquarters where he was charged with:

Forgery

Conspiracy to commit forgery

Larceny

Ryles was released on a $50,000 bond and is due in court on Tuesday, July 27.

