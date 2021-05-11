Man Nabbed For ID Theft In Fairfield County, Police Say

A trip to Florida may lead to a trip to jail for a man who was busted by police investigators in Connecticut for allegedly using a credit card stolen from a Fairfield County resident.

The New Canaan Police Department received a complaint from an area resident who had their credit card used by a third party without their permission in November 2019.

Police said that the illegal use of the credit card was used to purchase a round-trip ticket for Newark to Fort Lauderdale, with Anthony Johnson as the passenger.

Following the complaint, a warrant was obtained by the New Canaan Police Department for Johnson on multiple charges for illegally using the credit card.

On Saturday, May 8, the New Canaan Police Department located Johnson, who was taken into custody at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville and transported back to New Canaan Police Headquarters.

Johnson, age 37, who now lives in Deerfield Beach in Florida, was arrested and charged with identity theft, respect from the illegal use of a credit card, and cited for spending less than $500 on a revoked payment card, police said.

He was released on a $500 bond and scheduled to make a court appearance later this month to respond to the charges.

