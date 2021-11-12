Man Nabbed For DUI After Vehicle Crosses Double-Yellow Line In Fairfield County, Police Say

A swerving driver was busted in Fairfield County with a blood alcohol concentration more than triple the legal limit after being caught by an officer crossing over a double-yellow line into the opposite lane of traffic, police said.

A Darien police officer on patrol shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7 on Post Road reported that he spotted a vehicle traveling westbound crossing over into the double-yellow line into the eastbound lane, prompting a traffic stop.

During the subsequent stop, the officer said that the driver, Stamford resident Edgar Lima-Barrera, age 43, had the smell of alcohol emanating inside his vehicle, and the driver had “a glassy redness to his eyes.”

After failing multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, police said that Lima-Barrera was taken into custody, and his BAC was found to be .2415 percent at Darien Police Headquarters.

Lima-Barrera was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and cited for failing to drive in the right lane. He was released on a $50 bond and scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

