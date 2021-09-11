Man Nabbed For DUI After Crash In Connecticut

A driver who caused a four-car crash in Connecticut was allegedly under the influence when he struck a guardrail, leading to the chain reaction, State Police said.

Police said that Lavar Tracdin Funnye, age 33, was driving on the right shoulder of I-91 South near exit 32 in Hartford at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 when he veered into the lanes of traffic.

Funnye, a Hartford resident, failed to stay in his lane, struck a metal beam guardrail in the right shoulder, spinning out into the right lane, where he was rear-ended by an Audi A5, which struck two other drivers on I-91.

One child and two adults were taken to area hospitals for treatment sustained in the crash.

During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that Funnye was allegedly intoxicated and he was arrested.

Funnye was arrested and charged with:

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle;

Illegal operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license;

Reckless driving;

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol;

Failure to drive in proper lane;

Risk of injury to a child;

Reckless endangerment.

He was held on a $10,000 bond pending his arraignment. No return court date for Funnye has been announced by the police.

