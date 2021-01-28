Man Nabbed Attempting To Steal Eyeglasses From Fairfield County Store, Police Say

A 76-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal two pairs of eyeglasses from a Fairfield County store.

Elpidio Rojas, of the Bronx, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 27, in New Canaan after police responded to the Eyes on Elm store at 146 Elm St., for a report of attempted larceny.

A description of the suspect was broadcast to responding units and Rojas was located by responding officers at the intersection of Main Street and Elm Street, after New Canaan PD Lt. Jason Ferraro said.

An investigation determined that Rojas attempted to take two pairs of eyeglasses from Eyes on Elm.

Rojas was confronted in the store by employees and he returned the glasses before leaving the store, police said.

While investigating officers spoke with Rojas they determined that Rosa had in his possession the following stolen items: two blouses from J.Crew valued at $216, and a musical spinning toy, valued at $36 from New Canaan Toy Store.

Rojas admitted to investigating officers that he took the items without paying for them, Ferraro said.

Rojas was issued a misdemeanor summons at the scene and released on a promise to appear ticket.

