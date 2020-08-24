Man Lights Illegal Fireworks, Causing Large Brush Fire In Fairfield County, Police Say

A man has been charged with lighting illegal fireworks that caused a large brush fire to break out in Fairfield County, police say.

Steven Botelho, 38, of Fairfield was arrested on Monday, Aug. 24 in connection to the incident that happened earlier this summer.

At about 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, the Fairfield Police Department received numerous reports of aerial fireworks in the area of Chestnut Street/Kings Highway in Fairfield.

Patrol officers arrived on scene a short time later, and observed a large brush fire adjacent to the Metro-North train tracks, in a marsh area behind Chestnut Street.

The Fairfield Fire Department responded as the brush fire grew larger, placing nearby homes in danger.

Firefighters battled the flames for several hours, and called in assistance from surrounding towns due to the size and nature of the fire.

Three Fairfield Firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling the fire. They were hospitalized briefly and released.

The burned area stretched approximately 80 square yards, burning everything within.

The fire took place about 20 yards the nearby train tracks, and in close proximity to high tension wires and cables.

Investigators focused on a neighboring home that witnesses reported was the origin of the launched fireworks, according to police.

After an investigation consisting of witness statements, interviews and digital media, a warrant was issued for Botelho, identifying Botelho as the individual who was responsible for lighting off the illegal fireworks that caused the fire, Fairfield Police said.

Botelho cooperated with the investigation and turned himself into Fairfield Police headquarters on Monday.

Botelho was charged with:

reckless burning,

reckless endangerment,

illegal use of fireworks without a permit.

He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.