Man Killed, Woman Injured, During Shooting In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are investigating a homicide of a man and the shooting of a woman.

The shootings were uncovered around 1 a.m., Friday, Dec. 17, when the Stratford Police Department responded to Light Street near Barnum Avenue.

The unidentified man and woman were shot by an unknown assailant, According to Capt Frank Eannotti of the Stratford Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for wounds received during the assault, Eannotti said.

Identities are not being released until the next of kin can be notified, he added.

The scene is active and Barnum Avenue will be closed to traffic between Bruce Avenue and Boston Avenue until approximately noon.

Use Boston Avenue as an alternate route.

There is no further information being released at this time, police said.

If anyone has any information concerning the shooting please contact the Stratford Police Department confidential tip line (203) 375-8477.

The investigators can be reached at 203-381-2098 (Det. Torres) and 203-385-4125 (Det. Policano).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

