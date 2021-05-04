Man Killed After Losing Control Of Bike, Crashing Near CT Home, Police Say

A 23-year-old Connecticut man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing near his home.

Gerver Sinay-Sacrapal, of New Haven, was killed around 6:22 p.m., Sunday, April 4, on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven, said New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff.

According to Duff, Sinay-Sacrapal was operating a Kawasaki EX400 motorcycle and traveling southbound on Quinnipiac Avenue near Essex Street when he attempted to pass a vehicle and lost control of the motorcycle.

He then struck an unoccupied parked vehicle, and upon impact, he was ejected from the motorcycle, Duff said.

New Haven Police and Fire responded to the crash. An ambulance transported the victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

