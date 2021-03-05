Man Killed After Crashing Into Utility Pole In Fairfield County

A major road in Fairfield County is closed during the investigation of a fatal crash in which a man was killed after hitting a utility pole.

The crash took place around 12:45 a.m., Monday, May 3, on Access Road near Lordship Boulevard in Stratford, said the Stratford Police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the individual is being withheld at this time pending family notification.

The scene is active and traffic will be rerouted as necessary during the investigation, police said.

"At this time there is no access to Lordship Boulevard (“Burma Road”) please use alternate routes to access the area," police said just before noontime Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

