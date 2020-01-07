Man In Red Sports Car Was Masturbating When He Approached Woman, Westport Police Say

Police are on the lookout for a suspicious man in a red sports car who was allegedly masturbating when he approached a woman while she walking.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 5 p.m., Monday, June 29, when the woman was walking on Compo Road South in Westport, police said.

The man stopped his vehicle and asked the woman for directions at which time she realized he was masturbating while he spoke with her, police said.

The woman fled and the man left traveling northbound towards the Minute Man statue.

The man was described as being a Hispanic male between the ages of 40 and 50 with light brown skin, brown eyes, and short spiked black hair.

The victim said he was wearing a silver chain, black tank top, and sunglasses.

The man's vehicle was described as an older model red sports car with a black spoiler and loud exhaust. It possibly had Connecticut registration plates.

Anyone with information to assist with the identification of the suspect is asked to contact the Westport Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.