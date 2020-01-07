Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Black Bear Takes A Swim In Candlewood Lake
Police & Fire

Man In Red Sports Car Was Masturbating When He Approached Woman, Westport Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police are on the lookout for a man who was allegedly masturbating when he approached a woman out walking.
Police are on the lookout for a man who was allegedly masturbating when he approached a woman out walking. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are on the lookout for a suspicious man in a red sports car who was allegedly masturbating when he approached a woman while she walking.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 5 p.m., Monday, June 29, when the woman was walking on Compo Road South in Westport, police said.

The man stopped his vehicle and asked the woman for directions at which time she realized he was masturbating while he spoke with her, police said.

The woman fled and the man left traveling northbound towards the Minute Man statue.

The man was described as being a Hispanic male between the ages of 40 and 50 with light brown skin, brown eyes, and short spiked black hair. 

The victim said he was wearing a silver chain, black tank top, and sunglasses. 

 The man's vehicle was described as an older model red sports car with a black spoiler and loud exhaust. It possibly had  Connecticut registration plates.

Anyone with information to assist with the identification of the suspect is asked to contact the Westport Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.