Man In Mercedes Impersonating Police, Nabbed After Pursuit In Fairfield County

A Westchester County man who was driving a 1998 Mercedes-Benz at a high rate of speed with red and blue flashing lights was arrested for allegedly impersonating police in Fairfield County.

David Rozon, age 41, of White Plains, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 26, after Wilton Police spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Danbury Road around 6:50 p.m.

Wilton officers attempted to stop Rozon who fled at a high rate of speed into the town of Redding at which time the pursuit was terminated, said Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson, of the Wilton Police.

Redding Police located and stopped the Mercedes-Benz where Wilton officers responded and confirmed the vehicle from the pursuit, Phillipson said.

It was also determined that Rozon had used the red and blue flashing lights to stop a vehicle on Danbury Road earlier in the evening at which time he exited his vehicle, identified himself as a police officer, and yelled at the other operator before fleeing.

Rozon also admitted to attempting to pull over a vehicle with the red and blue lights on I-95 earlier in the evening that had cut him off.

Connecticut State Police are aware of the incident, Phillipson said.

Rozon was placed under arrest and charged with:

Criminal impersonation of a police officer

Breach of peace

Engaging in pursuit

Failure to stop or move over for emergency vehicle

Improper use of flashing lights

Rozon was held and released after posting a $2,000 bond.

