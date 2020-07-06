Man Hits Person In Head With Garbage Can During Drinking Game, Wilton Police Say

A 21-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for an incident in May in which he allegedly got into an argument during a drinking game and attacked a person with a garbage can.

Michael Tienken, of Wilton, in Fairfield County, turned himself into police on Friday, June 26, and was charged with third-degree assault, said Wilton Police Lt. Robert Kluk.

According to Kluk, on Tuesday, May 19, Tienken, and a third-person at the gathering got into an argument while playing a drinking game.

The victim attempted to separate Tienken from the person being attacked and was allegedly struck in the head twice by Tienken with a metal garbage can.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical treatment at the hospital.

Tienken was released on a promise to appear ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 6.

