Man Hits Boss In Face With Shovel During Fight Over Money In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County man was arrested for allegedly attacking his boss with a shovel.

Milian Lemus-Perez, 27, of Norwalk, was arrested around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, when officers responded to Chestnut Hill Road for a fight, said Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man with significant facial injuries from being struck with a shovel, Zwickler said.

The victim told officers he was plowing driveways when Lemus-Perez, who he hired as a day laborer, demanded $60 for a house he shoveled, police said.

During the argument, Lemus-Perez struck the victim in the face with a shovel and left the scene, Zwickler said.

Lemus-Perez was located by officers a short distance away and taken into custody.

He was charged with assault and breach of peace. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

