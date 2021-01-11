Man From Fairfield County Stabs Walmart Cashier In Head, Police Say

A man was charged with assault after he stabbed a Walmart cashier in the side of the head with a folding knife while checking out.

Police responded to the store located at 910 Wolcott Street, in Waterbury, after receiving a call that a store cashier was stabbed by a man and both were still on the scene.

Once police arrived it was determined that Hichman Asfir, age 40, of Stamford, has assaulted a 19-year-old female cashier, said Waterbury Lieutenant David Silverio.

The cashier scanned a gallon of milk for the customer Asfird and informed him of the total amount due.

Asfir walked around the register, grabbed the cashier by the hair, and then stabbed her with a folding knife to the left side of the head, Silverio said.

After assaulting the cashier, Asfir dropped the knife and sat down, he added.

After being assaulted, the victim fell to the floor. The victim, who did not know Asfir, was transported by ambulance to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

She suffered a puncture wound behind her left ear and was treated and released from the hospital.

Police took Asfir into custody without incident.

Police recovered the folding knife that Asfir assaulted the victim with. This knife was seized and logged into evidence.

Asfir was arrested and charged with assault and breach of peace.

He was held on a $500,000 bond pending arraignment in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.