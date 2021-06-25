Man Found Slumped Over Wheel On Fairfield County Roadway Charged With DUI, Police Say

A Fairfield County man found slumped over the steering wheel in his car with the transmission in drive is facing charges for alleged drinking and driving, police said.

Police officers on patrol were tipped off by a passer-by shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, June 21, of a man who was asleep at the wheel in Darien on Noroton Avenue near the intersection of Post Road.

Officers were able to locate the driver, who was found asleep in the driver’s seat with the vehicle in drive, police said. The officers placed the transmission in park and were able to stir the driver, Norwalk resident Christian Boie.

According to Darien Police, once he was woken up, Boie “appeared disoriented, and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.” When asked questions, Boie “was confused and slurred his words.”

Boie, age 30, was ordered out of the vehicle, and he failed multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. He was taken into custody and transported to Darien Police Headquarters, where he was charged with operating under the influence.

Following his arrest, Boie was released on a $500 bond and scheduled to appear back in court on Friday, July 2.

