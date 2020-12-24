Man Found Slumped Behind Wheel With Hazard Lights On Busted For DUI In Darien, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who had pulled off to the side of a roadway with his hazard lights on was busted for DUI after police found him slumped behind the wheel asleep.

The incident took place around 7:38 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, when an officer on patrol observed a gray Toyota Camry pulled to the right side of the roadway on the eastbound side of the Post Road in Darien with its hazard lights on, according to police.

The officer pulled over to offer assistance but found the driver, identified as Henry Lala-Illaisaca, 23, of Norwalk, slumped down in the driver’s seat with his eyes closed, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

The vehicle’s doors were locked so the officer banged on the window and yelled in an attempt to rouse Lala-Illaisaca. After approximately 45 seconds, he woke up, and after approximately another 45 seconds of instructing him to unlock the door, he complied.

Once the door was open, the officer noted the heavy smell of an alcoholic beverage and observed numerous empty/open beer cans strewn about the interior.

Lala-Illaisaca was asked to step out of the vehicle at which time it was observed that he was unsteady on his feet. Illaisaca stated he did not have an operator’s license, Palmieri said.

Lala-Illaisaca was asked to perform standardized field sobriety testing, which he failed to perform to standard.

He was arrested and charged with:

DUI

Operating without a license

Failure to appear (Norwalk)

Failure to appear Stamford)

Failure to appear first-degree (Stamford)

During processing, it was discovered that Illaisaca had three bench warrants for failing to appear in court. He was processed for the three additional warrants, the bond total for which was $353,000.

The bond for the arrest in this incident was set at $500.

Illaisaca was unable to post the bond for the charges and was transported to court on Monday, Dec. 21

