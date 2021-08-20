Man Found Shot To Death Outside CT Bar

Despite a hostile crowd, police in Connecticut responding to a report of shots fired, found a man shot to death lying in a parking lot.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 20, when East Hartford Police rushed to the Malibu Sports Bar and Lounge, 808 Silver Lane, on the report of someone shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unconscious adult male victim in the parking lot, said Lieutenant Joshua Litwin of the East Hartford Police Department.

Despite an uncooperative crowd that was hostile toward police, officers performed CPR on the victim for several minutes until he was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses reported to police that two possible suspects fled the area in a dark-colored sedan. They were described as Black males in their 20’s, tall, wearing all black, Litwin said.

The homicide is under investigation.

Anyone with Information is asked to contact East Hartford Police Detective Daniel Ortiz at 860-291-7669, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

