Police & Fire

Man Found Dead On Bleachers Behind Playing Field In Fairfield County

A man was found dead sitting on a set of bleachers behind a playing field in Fairfield County. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

The man was found around 12:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, when Bridgeport Police received a call from a resident reporting a man on the bleachers behind a field on Boston Avenue.

Scott Appleby, the director of emergency communications for Bridgeport, said when police and fire arrived, the man was dead, and the incident may be drug-related.

Police have not identified the man. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

