Man Found Dead Inside Parked Car At Busy CT Intersection

Kathy Reakes
The area where the man was found dead in a vehicle. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The discovery of a Connecticut man found dead inside a parked car has partially closed two busy roadways at a busy intersection. 

The 26-year-old man was found Monday morning, April 5, in the area of River and Daniel St., in Milford, said Milford Police Officer Michael DeVito.

DeVito, who said the death did not appear "criminal in nature," added that the two roads were partially closed to allow for an investigation.

The man's identity has not been released until the notification of the next of kin.

DeVito said traffic delays should be expected in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

