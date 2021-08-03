Man Follows Woman From NYC To Fairfield County, Attacks Her, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been nabbed for allegedly following a woman home from New York City and assaulting her.

The incident ended on Wednesday, June 9, in Norwalk.

An off-duty Norwalk Police Officer observed Andrew Delarosa, age 20, of Stamford, push the victim on the sidewalk, Norwalk PD Lt. Terrence Blake said.

Delarosa then picked the victim up and took her into the parking lot of 33 Winfield St. and out of sight of the officer, according to Blake.

The officer, who had already requested police units respond, then went to find the victim, who he could hear screaming for help, said police.

The officer located Delarosa, who was striking the victim and pulling the victim’s hair, police said.

Upon yelling at Delarosa to stop, he took off running onto the train tracks that abut the property, according to police.

The officer lost sight of Delarosa, who despite a lengthy search, was not located, Blake said.

The investigation found that this was a family violence incident and that Delarosa had followed the victim, who had recently ended their relationship to Norwalk from New York, said police.

The victim was evaluated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Based upon the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Delarosa. Delarosa was arrested on Saturday, July 31, after being detained by the Stamford Police Department, police said.

Delarosa was charged with:

Stalking

Unlawful restraint

Assault

Breach of peace

He was held on a $75,000 bond and should be in Stamford Court on Tuesday, August 3.

