Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Strong To Severe Thunderstorms With Damaging Winds Will Sweep Through Region
Police & Fire

Man Firing Gun From His Home Prompts Evacuation Of Fairfield County Neighborhood

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Fairfield County man firing a gun from his house into the surrounding neighborhood prompted the area to be evacuated.
A Fairfield County man firing a gun from his house into the surrounding neighborhood prompted the area to be evacuated. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A Fairfield County man firing a gun from his house into the surrounding neighborhood prompted the area to be evacuated.

The situation unfolded around 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, when an unnamed man with suspected mental health issues, began firing a gun from his Carroll Avenue home in Bridgeport, authorities said.

Responding officers heard gunshots upon their arrival and requested assistance from additional units, said Bridgeport PD Capt. Brian Fitzgerald.

A perimeter was established and neighboring homes were evacuated, Fitzgerald said.

As police were evacuating the area, the man continued to fire his gun.

Contact was made with the man and soon after, he emerged on the back porch of his home, put down his firearm, and surrendered to police without incident.

He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation and will be charged with weapons offenses when he is released from the hospital, Fitzgerald said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.