Man Firing Gun From His Home Prompts Evacuation Of Fairfield County Neighborhood

A Fairfield County man firing a gun from his house into the surrounding neighborhood prompted the area to be evacuated.

The situation unfolded around 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, when an unnamed man with suspected mental health issues, began firing a gun from his Carroll Avenue home in Bridgeport, authorities said.

Responding officers heard gunshots upon their arrival and requested assistance from additional units, said Bridgeport PD Capt. Brian Fitzgerald.

A perimeter was established and neighboring homes were evacuated, Fitzgerald said.

As police were evacuating the area, the man continued to fire his gun.

Contact was made with the man and soon after, he emerged on the back porch of his home, put down his firearm, and surrendered to police without incident.

He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation and will be charged with weapons offenses when he is released from the hospital, Fitzgerald said.

