Man Faces Host Of Charges After Being Found Sleeping In Stolen Car, CT State Police Say

A man is facing a host of charges after police say he was found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle in Connecticut.

On Friday, Nov. 26, at approximately 2 p.m., Connecticut State Police troopers responded to the area of I-91, Exit 6 in New Haven after a report of an unresponsive man sitting in a parked vehicle.

Upon arrival, the man was determined to have been sleeping in the right shoulder of the I-91 southbound 6 entrance ramp, Connecticut State Police said.

He was identified as Edwin Leon-Guerrero, age 47, of New Haven.

During the investigation, troopers observed common indicators consistent with a stolen motor vehicle, to include a damaged ignition, said police.

A VIN check was conducted and the vehicle was determined by New Haven Police to have been reported stolen on Sunday, Nov. 21.

During a search of his person, Leon-Guerrero was found to be in possession of a glass crack pipe, said police.

The investigation also revealed the license plate did not belong on the vehicle, Leon-Guerrero's license privileges were suspended, the vehicle was unregistered, and Leon-Guerrero did not have a license on his person while operating the vehicle, police said.

Leon-Guerrero was subsequently taken into custody on various motor vehicle and criminal charges. Leon-Guerrero was transported to Troop I in Bethany for processing.

Leon-Guerrero was charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle without owner permission,

Possesson of drug paraphernalia,

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle,

Failure to carry operator's license,

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license,

Misuse of registration marker plate.

He was held on a $25,000 cash/surety bond and was unable to post bond. He was then was transported to New Haven Correctional Center where his custody was transferred to Department of Correction staff members.

He is scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior Court on Monday, Nov. 29.

