Man Faces DUI, Other Charges After Low-Speed Chase In Fairfield County

An intoxicated 56-year-old man led police on an inching chase, frequently stopping in the middle of the travel lane and motioning for pursuing officers, their lights flashing, to pass him, police said.

Tony Barr of Bridgeport, 56, reportedly caught the attention of Monroe police officers on Saturday, Sept. 12 with an equipment violation, and maintained that attention by swerving between lanes.

After an officer attempted to pull Barr over at approximately 10:10 p.m., Barr continued to travel north for over a mile with the officer trailing behind him, sirens sounding, said police.

After finally pulling into the breakdown lane on Route 111 near the intersection of Route 110, Barr reportedly attempted to negotiate with officers, smelling of alcohol and refusing to leave his vehicle.

Barr continued to be uncooperative, police said, even after he exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

He was released from custody the next morning after paying $500 bail.

Barr was charged for the misdemeanors of engaging police in a pursuit and interfering with an officer, along with a violation for failing to drive in the proper lane and a DUI.

