Man Faces DUI Charges After Spotted Swerving 'All Over' Fairfield County Roadway, Police Say

A man was arrested for DUI after police received calls of a vehicle swerving all over a busy roadway in Fairfield County.

Luis Galarza, age 47, of Danbury, was arrested on Saturday, March 6, after the Wilton Police Department said it received 911 calls reporting a black 2013 Ford Mustang swerving all over the roadway on Danbury Road (Route 7).

When Wilton police located the vehicle they arrested Galarza after he was unable to perform field sobriety testing to standard, Wilton PD Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson said.

A later blood-alcohol breath test showed that Galarza was driving at more than twice the legal limit at 0.24, police said.

Galarza was held on a $250 bond and charged with DUI and failure to drive in the proper lane.

He was later released to his son after posting bond.

