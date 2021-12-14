Man Driving Wrong Way On I-95 Was Under Influence, CT State Police Say

A 25-year-old man was charged after authorities said he drove the wrong way on I-95 in Connecticut while under the influence.

Troopers received multiple reports of a red Chevrolet SUV driving erratically on I-95 northbound near Exit 57 at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, Connecticut State Police reported.

Callers said the SUV was driving in the median and nearly struck the center concrete barrier several times, police said.

At about 12:50 p.m., troopers received more than six more calls about the SUV traveling south in the northbound lanes near Exit 66 in the Middlesex County town of Old Saybrook, authorities said.

Authorities located the SUV on the I-95 Northbound Exit 66 off-ramp.

Police said the driver, identified as Cesar Leon, of Hartford, failed a number of field sobriety tests and was arrested.

State Police said Leon was charged with the following:

Driving the wrong way on a divided highway

Improper entry/exit of a limited-access highway

Illegal operation of a motor vehicle without a license

Driving under the influence

First-degree reckless endangerment

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 13, police reported.

