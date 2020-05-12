Man Driving Stolen Car Crashes Into Several Vehicles, Police Say

A 37-year-old man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle smashed into numerous cars causing injuries before being apprehended by police.

The incident began in Fairfield County around 2 p.m., Sunday, May 10, when police received reports of a man recklessly driving and hitting several cars in Bridgeport, causing injuries.

A bulletin was issued for a blue 2005 Honda Civic and police from surrounding areas were on the lookout for the man later identified as Daniel Baker, of Meriden, said Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir.

The vehicle had last been seen traveling northbound on Main Street in Trumbull, Weir said.

A Trumbull officer spotted the heavily damaged Honda Civic traveling northerly on Main Street near Gisella Road, where the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, he said.

The vehicle entered Route 25 southbound and Baker refused to stop. Baker, then drove off the roadway near exit 9 for Daniels Farm Road, attempting to avoid police vehicles, but officers were able to block the escape, Weir said.

Baker was taken into custody and charged with:

Larceny

Engaging in police pursuit

Reckless driving

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Theft of license plates

Misuse of license plates.

Baker was held on a $10,000 bond with a court date of Friday, May 29, at the Bridgeport Court.

According to Weir, Baker has a lengthy criminal record which includes arrests for the robbery, threatening, interfering with police, risk of injury to a minor, assault, larceny, possession of narcotics, probation violations, and disorderly conduct.

Due to a current parole violation, he was remanded to the custody of the Bridgeport Department of Correction.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.