Man Driving Drunk Charged With Leaving Scene Of Crash In Area

Kathy Reakes
Welchs Point Road and Milesfield Avenue in Milford.
Welchs Point Road and Milesfield Avenue in Milford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An out-of-state man was charged with alleged DUI and other charges after hitting another vehicle in the area and leaving the scene of the crash.

Stephen Demo, 55, of South Portland, Maine, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 31, after Milford Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Welchs Point Road and Milesfield Avenue, and allegedly left the scene, Milford Police said.

 The offending vehicle was located in the area of Wilbar Avenue and Gulf Street, police said.

An investigation led to the arrest of Demo who is accused of driving with an elevated blood alcohol content and leaving the scene of an accident.

Demo was charged with DUI, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and failure to maintain lane.

He was being held on a $1,000 bond.

