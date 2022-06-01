Man Dies After Being Run Over By His Own Vehicle In Connecticut, Police Say

A Connecticut man was killed when his pickup truck rolled over him as he was trying to see why it would not go into reverse, according to authorities.

The accident took place around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, when the Hartford man had pulled over on Ledyard St. and was trying to turn around, but the vehicle would not reverse, Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, said.

According to Boisvert, the unidentified victim got out, went behind the truck, and started looking under the truck when it rolled backward.

The man was knocked to the ground and the front tires of the truck rolled over him, crushing his chest, Boisvert said.

He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m.

The accident is under investigation.

